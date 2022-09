Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez has joined La Liga side Elche CF on a permanent deal.

The 33-year-old made 89 appearances for the Magpies during his four years at St James' Park, scoring twice and captaining the team in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles.

"Fernandez departs with the best wishes of everybody at Newcastle United and the club thanks him for his service," the club said in a statement.