Anthony Gordon has told Everton he wants to sign for Chelsea to play Champions League football and boost his chances of being selected for England's World Cup squad. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Everton have asked the Blues to include either England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, or Albania international Armando Broja, 20, on loan as part of the deal to sign Gordon. (talkSPORT), external

Chelsea have pulled the plug on their bid to sign French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, after Leicester City rejected a third bid worth £70m including add-ons. (Sun), external

England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, is expected to undergo a medical at Bayer Leverkusen and complete a loan move from Chelsea in the next 48 hours. (Nicolo Schira via Twitter), external

Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan are both interested in signing Chelsea's 23-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan. (90min), external

