Thomas Frank's game plan against Manchester United was "absolutely perfect" according to former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

Murray, who was commentating on the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "We watched them do their lap of honour and the place was absolutely bouncing and deservedly so.

"Moments like these don’t come around too often and when they do, you need to really enjoy them. Thomas Frank’s tactics were so clever. He never got sucked into the expectation around the ground and around the country of Brentford beating Manchester United.

"I think it was quite fancied, but he decided to sit in what was a low block and let Manchester United have the ball and also let, what is right now, a fragile United make their own mistakes and work off the back of that and that is exactly what they did.

"The game plan was absolutely perfect and worked to a tee."

