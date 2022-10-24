S﻿hunsuke Nakamura has hung up his boots after an illustrious 25-year playing career.

T﻿he 44-year-old spent four years at Celtic after signing for Gordon Strachan's side in 2005.

Phenomenal free-kicks in the Champions League against Manchester United and a title-clincher at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock were just a few of the memorable moments he produced in the green and white hoops.

Nakamura, who won 98 caps for Japan, announced his plans to retire last week at Yokohama FC, where he has been since 2019.