Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart believes Spurs are cultivating "a winner's mentality" under Antonio Conte after they belied a poor first-half performance to win in Marseille and top their Champions League group.

T﻿railing at the break and having lost Son Heung-min to a head injury, Tottenham turned it round in the second half to seal a seeded place in the last 16.

"﻿When I think about Spurs, I think about nice, attacking football, but now I see a team who says it's all about winning," Van der Vaart told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"﻿They don't see it as scoring a lot of goals. It's about keeping the nil at one end and then trying to score one or two at the other end. You can call it a winner's mentality.

"﻿They don't care if they play well or entertain their supporters."

V﻿an der Vaart stressed the need for Spurs to make the knockout stages and believes that the entertainment on offer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not important - if the team keep winning.

"﻿Making it through was the most important thing," he said. "They aren't playing the best football at the minute, but as long as you're winning, everybody is happy."