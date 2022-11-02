'As long as you're winning, everyone is happy' - Van der Vaart
Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart believes Spurs are cultivating "a winner's mentality" under Antonio Conte after they belied a poor first-half performance to win in Marseille and top their Champions League group.
Trailing at the break and having lost Son Heung-min to a head injury, Tottenham turned it round in the second half to seal a seeded place in the last 16.
"When I think about Spurs, I think about nice, attacking football, but now I see a team who says it's all about winning," Van der Vaart told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.
"They don't see it as scoring a lot of goals. It's about keeping the nil at one end and then trying to score one or two at the other end. You can call it a winner's mentality.
"They don't care if they play well or entertain their supporters."
Van der Vaart stressed the need for Spurs to make the knockout stages and believes that the entertainment on offer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not important - if the team keep winning.
"Making it through was the most important thing," he said. "They aren't playing the best football at the minute, but as long as you're winning, everybody is happy."