P﻿hil McNulty, chief football writer at Anfield

The vulnerability of Liverpool's defence, not helped by a struggling midfield, has been one of the features of their disappointing start to the season, but Ibrahima Konate showed on Tuesday what they have been missing.

Konate suffered a pre-season knee injury that forced him to miss the start of the campaign, then he was sidelined again by a further muscle problem that saw Liverpool's rearguard struggle badly without him.

The 23-year-old France centre-back returned against the formidable Napoli attack and gave an outstanding display as Liverpool looked a far more secure proposition than they have in recent times.

Konate's defensive quality alongside Virgil van Dijk kept the dangerous Victor Osimhen at bay. He showed composure, pace and physical presence as Napoli suffered the rare taste of defeat.

True, Napoli were not at their most destructive and knew it would take something truly special from Liverpool to turn this group on its head, but the class demonstrated by Konate illustrated exactly why manager Jurgen Klopp will hope this talented young defender can now have an injury-free run for the rest of the season.