Premiership game of weekend: Celtic v Hibs

After four straight wins, Hibs' season suffered a hiccup in midweek with a 1-0 loss away to Dundee United - the Edinburgh side being left to ponder what might have been after a goal was controversially chalked off for offside.

Now manager Lee Johnson's biggest test of the season so far awaits in Glasgow on Saturday against champions Celtic.

Hibs are one of the few teams to have taken points off Ange Postecoglou's side in 2022, with a goalless draw at Easter Road under Johnson's predecessor Shaun Maloney in February.

Celtic, like their opponents, are coming off a midweek defeat after RB Leipzig left Glasgow with a 2-0 Champions League win.

After a blistering start to their Premiership defence, Celtic have stuttered in recent weeks with a loss to St Mirren and narrow wins over Motherwell and St Johnstone, but Saturday affords them the chance to go five points clear of Rangers before the Ibrox side take on Motherwell on Sunday.

R﻿ead all of the weekend's Premiership Picks.