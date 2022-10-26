BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

F﻿orward Josh Ginnelly believes Heart of Midlothian "should be playing in Europe" as the club attempt to pull off an unlikely progress to the Conference League knockout phase.

H﻿earts must win their last two games in Group A and hope Fiorentina drop at least five points in order to finish second.

Robbie Neilson's side host Rigas Futbola Skola on Thursday, having beaten the Latvians on matchday two.

“We’ve had some disappointing results but we had a great win over in Latvia," said Ginnelly. "There are positives out of it, we’ve learned from it and we still enjoy every game in this competition.

"We’re a good side and we know if we’re on it we can match most teams we play against, if not better them.

"It’s a huge achievement and massive for the club to be playing on this level. For the players as well and the staff, the fans - this club should be playing in Europe.”