Chelsea v Arsenal: What does the form show?
Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since 2015-16, following their 2-0 victory at the Emirates earlier this season.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league meetings with Chelsea (W5 D6), since a 2-1 home loss in December 1974.
Blues lost 4-1 against Brentford in the Premier League last time out at Stamford Bridge – they’ve not lost consecutive home London derbies since March/October 1999, with the second game being a 3-2 loss to Arsenal thanks to Kanu’s late hat-trick.
The Gunners have lost their last two away league London derbies, going down 2-0 at Brentford and 3-0 at Crystal Palace. They last lost three in a row in April 2017, while they’ve never lost three in a row without scoring a single goal before.