Brentford 0-0 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Only Chelsea (18) have won more points in Premier League London derbies than Brentford (15) this season, while the Bees have conceded fewer goals in such games than any other side (7).

No side has won fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than Tottenham (10), while they have scored fewer goals in such games than any other side (9).

Spurs failed to register a shot on target in a match for the fourth time in the Premier League this season, twice as many as any other side.