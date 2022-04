Hibs make just one change from the side that beat St Mirren last weekend. Chris Cadden is ruled out through injury with SFWA's Young Player of the Year nominee Josh Doig replacing him.

Defenders Darren McGregor and Demetri Mitchell return from injury for a place on the bench. Ryan Porteous serves the last of his four-game ban.

Harry Clarke looks likely to drop into the back three, with Doig and Lewis Stevenson the wing-backs.