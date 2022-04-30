Southampton v Crystal Palace - confirmed team news

Southampton have made one change to the side which drew 2-2 at Brighton on Sunday, with French full-back Romain Perraud coming in for Tino Livramento, who is set to be out until 2023 after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament against Brighton.

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Romeu, Redmond, Long, Adams.

Subs: Lyanco, Valery, A. Armstrong, S. Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Caballero.