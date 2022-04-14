Callum Wilson says Newcastle's recent trip to Dubai was great for team spirit - but eye-opening when it came to his team-mates' fashion sense.

"We're in tracksuits for training all the time but I think the lads felt a bit more comfortable when we were away," he said on the Footballer's Football podcast he hosts with West Ham forward Michail Antonio.

"Take Kieran Trippier - he doesn't look too bad day-to-day but in Dubai...he looked like Brits abroad.

"You'd look down the beach and he stood out like a sore thumb. You'd be able to say straight away: "He's from England."

In Wilson's view, sporting the right clobber comes naturally, but he wasn't the one that scored an invite to a London fashion show.

"Clearly people who know what we wear believe one of us can dress and the other cannot," Antonio joked.

"It was me that they asked to come along. With fashion, it's the simple stuff that matters. Keep it quality."

But who are the best-dressed at Newcastle? And why do some players go to the hairdressers before a big game?

Listen to the full episode exclusively on BBC Sounds