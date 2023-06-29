Airport pints & 'essential listening' - your memories of Brown

We asked for your favourite memories of former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown, following his death at the age of 82, here's what some of you said:

Kevin: I met Craig at Aberdeen Airport and had three pints of beer with him and we talked about Aberdeen, what a great man he was. Rest in peace, Craig.

Awess: I met him at Glasgow Airport in 2002, I was only 13. He was keeping his face down as he didn’t want to be recognised. The only thing I had on me for an autograph was an old train ticket. I borrowed some money off my dad to buy a pen. I was nervous but I walked up and asked for an autograph. He said “lovely to meet you” quietly and signed it. He was a true gent!

Graeme: I met him last year outside Pittodrie, he took the time to speak to me and my then nine-year-old twin boys. The picture now takes pride of place as my wallpaper on my phone.

Gary: I met Mr Brown in a supermarket in Prestwick with my two girls. I was taking a picture next to a colourful cardboard cutout and he asked if I wanted to have my picture taken with my girls, he kindly took that picture and was an absolute gent with myself and my wee girlies. I remember thinking how many folk would offer this, let alone an ex-Scotland manager. My thoughts are with his family.

Dougie: He was a wonderful man and an underrated international manager, what he managed to do with the Scotland team was quite remarkable and it's only been the reality of the past few qualifying attempts that have shown the quality of his achievements. I was in his company on a couple of occasions and he was the perfect gentleman. Rest in peace, Craig Brown.

Andy: I met him in an elevator when I used to work at the Sheraton Hotel in Edinburgh and he was so friendly, down-to-earth and had a great sense of humour, as well as a father-like quality to him. It was only a brief encounter, but one that has stuck with me since.

Fred: He was a wise and calming influence on Aberdeen, with such great experience and a real inspiration to players and supporters. It was always a pleasure to see him at matches and his obvious enthusiasm was infectious. I was so sorry to read the sad news.

Scott: He was a fantastic manager, really under-appreciated at Scotland. I would have loved to have seen him at Celtic. All those great memories and a team full of great characters. The standout for me was France '98. Thanks for everything, Craig.

Laurence: I met him while he was the manager of Aberdeen prior to a game against Morton. He came past the disabled section. He did not fail in giving stories about times gone by and players from Morton. He played a role in so many people’s stories, including mine when I now recite the story of meeting a legend.

Ian: I wasn't ready for him to die, he was as sharp as a tackle as a pundit and commentator and he's one of the most measured individuals associated with Scottish football. He was essential listening, knowledgeable and could be trusted. A real loss in these days of empty suits.