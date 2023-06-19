Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola's contract with Manchester City was due to expire at the end of the season, but in November the Spaniard signed a new deal tying him to the club until 2025 - a deal chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak was "never really concerned" about.

"It was very important because he's such an important part of this club. He's an incredible, incredible leader," Khaldoon said.

"I knew where Pep's heart was and I knew where his mind was.

"We've had these conversations before. But the timing was important at the time. It was always very important because it gave clarity."

Guardiola has won 14 trophies since joining City in 2016.

"It shows you the environment that we have, which is a special environment and the environment every one of us plays a part in," added Khaldoon.

"That's what's kept him this long."

