Transfer news: Magpies and Toffees keen on Zinchenko
Newcastle United an Everton are both interested in Manchester City's 25-year-old Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Athletic - subscription required), external
The Magpies are set to make a bid for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Arsenal and Manchester United also keen on the 25-year-old England striker. (Mirror), external
Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron's agent insists the forward will not be leaving St James' Park this summer, with his release clause set at £60m. (Chronicle Live), external
