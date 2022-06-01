Newcastle United an Everton are both interested in Manchester City's 25-year-old Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Magpies are set to make a bid for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Arsenal and Manchester United also keen on the 25-year-old England striker. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron's agent insists the forward will not be leaving St James' Park this summer, with his release clause set at £60m. (Chronicle Live), external

