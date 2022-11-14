Lopetegui seeks to bring 'light' to Molineux
- Published
Julen Lopetegui says Wolves' motto will be "out of the darkness, comes the light" as he plots a turnaround in the club's fortunes after being appointed manager.
The Spain boss met the media for the first time on Monday since finally joining as manager, six years after first being touted for the role.
"It is a dream for me to be here in the best league in the world," he said. "I had the possibility to come here before and now I am proud to be here.
"We need workers and fighters in this situation and I want the fans to be proud of their players at the end of games. We are going to achieve this by changing some things."
The 56-year-old won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020 and has also managed the Spanish national side.
He brings pedigree and experience to the West Midlands - but what style of football can Wolves fans expect?
"Each coach has his style but above all I want us to be competitive," he said. "My teams are very compact defensively and the style is important - but the performance of the players is more important.
"The fans were fantastic to me on Saturday [when he was introduced at Molinexu] and I want to pay them back.
"We demand a lot from ourselves and the players and we have a lot of strengths as a team. Now, we have to improve more."