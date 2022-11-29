S﻿andy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

With no league action for a few weeks yet I've been reflecting on the cup competitions - huge congratulations to near neighbours Darvel for a fantastic win away to League One Montrose.

It would have been fantastic for Killie to be drawn away to them in the next round, but with only two pubs in Darvel there might have been safety concerns about setting up a fanzone in the village hall!

Killie have a big League Cup semi final to look forward to but my mind is thinking back to 24th May 1997 when Killie won the Scottish Cup for the first time in 68 years beating Falkirk in the "family final".

It will forever remain one of the best days of my life and the sight of thousands on the street that night is unforgettable.

The football club is the biggest community asset in East Ayrshire and nothing on earth could bring the town's population onto the streets like Killie did that day. Now where is the Killie tardis as I need to travel back 25 years to relive that famous night.