Is Porteous Rangers bound?

Former Hibernian manager Jim Duffy, currently with Clyde, told Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard that he has heard on the grapevine that Ryan Porteous, the 24-year-old Scotland centre-half who is out of contract at Easter Road this summer, could be heading to Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Will Fish is expecting to see out his loan spell with Hibernian despite reports claiming Manchester United are poised to recall the 19-year-old in January with the centre-half having made only two competitive appearances for the Scottish Premiership side so far. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.