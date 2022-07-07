The BBC Sport audience believes it is most likely Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Manchester United, as per our vote result in the post below.

Our football reporter Simon Stone concurs:

Why would they keep Ronaldo?

"Ronaldo has a year left on his contract and United are adamant they will not sell. If the club's position does not change, Ronaldo has to remain where he is. Football is never quite so simple though and even for United, there are plusses and minuses to Ronaldo's presence.

"If he goes, it would allow new manager Erik ten Hag the freedom to build a squad that plays the pressing game he prefers, something that would not be possible in the same way if Ronaldo was still at United. Ten Hag could also adopt a long-term approach, as evidently, Ronaldo, at 37, is not going to be around for too much longer however this season plays out.

"However, bringing in a centre forward has not been part of the recruitment plan at United this summer and the options for bringing in a replacement from outside the club are not extensive. Previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as a number nine, but neither are comfortable in that slot."

So what's the verdict?

"Staying at Old Trafford seems the most likely option but Ronaldo's advisor Jorge Mendes is talking to various clubs to assess the wider interest."

