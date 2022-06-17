We asked how you felt about West Ham's fixtures for the new season after the schedule was released.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jay: Tough game to start the season! If Moyes makes a few of the signings he is rumoured to want then the game could be interesting for us!

Leonard: Could be every game a nightmare unless the management team can get some much-needed good-quality players in. Sooner the better so they have a chance to settle in with a new system and players. Last season should be a warning the squad is too small. So heads down and get the players in.

Chris: We are West Ham, every game is just the next game no matter who, bring them all on.

Frank: Looks balanced enough to me - the fact is, if we are to finish in the top four next season, the fixture schedule should not be an issue, we need to beat the majority of those in the Premier League regardless.

Ted: Playing City in the opening game is good because it sets out standards for the season. Then Forest that will be a good game.

