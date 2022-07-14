Listen: Haaland's here - The Premier League's new star

Erling Haaland is being described as one of the most significant signings in Premier League history.

So will he be able to live up to the huge hype surrounding him this season? Can he fit straight into Pep Guardiola's style at Manchester City?

And what's he really like as a player and as a person?

Sportsworld’s John Bennett is joined by the Athletic's City correspondent Sam Lee, Borussia Dortmund podcaster Stefan Buckzo and former striker Paul Dickov, to discuss the Premier League's new star.

Plus lots more other guests who have influenced the 21-year-old's career.

You can listen to the podcast here