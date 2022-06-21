Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan could soon be finalised, according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Belgium striker has been linked with a return to Inter on loan after a difficult season with Chelsea.

When asked if the move will still go ahead, Ornstein told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "Most likely.

"There is no agreement in place between Inter Milan and Chelsea just yet because Chelsea want a 10m euro loan fee and the Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has baulked at the idea of paying both that and the salary that has been proposed to Inter.

"But people working on this deal have optimism that it could be concluded pretty soon and that would put an end temporarily to the nightmare transfer that was £97.5m just last summer."