Hearts striker Boyce in demand

Aberdeen want to sign Hearts striker Liam Boyce but face competition from Ipswich Town for the 31-year-old Northern Ireland international. (Scottish Sun), external

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar is "very confident" that Hearts will have to pay compensation for 19-year-old defender Lewis Neilson, who left Tannadice this summer to sign a three-year deal deal at Tynecastle, with the issue set to go to an SPFL tribunal. (Scotsman), external

Midfielder Jorge Grant has verbally agreed a deal with Hearts and will become the club's next signing when he negotiates his exit from Peterborough United. (Sun), external