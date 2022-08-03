Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
- Published
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons.
Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five Premier League appearances against Brighton (4 goals, 2 assists).
Pascal Gross has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than he has any other opponent (4). He’s scored in all three of Brighton’s Premier League victories against the Red Devils, netting the winning goal on two occasions.