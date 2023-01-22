Analysis: Man City 3-0 Wolves

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erling Haaland now has 25 Premier League goals. That means he is seven short of Mo Salah's record for a 38-game season and nine off the overall record of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for a 42-game campaign.

In other words, if he scored one goal in every two games, he will break the record. On this occasion he was the difference between Manchester City recording another win and tripping up over a Wolves side who didn't get into the contest until it was far too late.

These two sides clearly have aims at different ends of the table but they still have a bit of work over the second half of the season before they know whether they will be successful or not.