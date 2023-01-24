Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves were easily seen off by Manchester City at the weekend - as the champions didn’t need to get out of second gear. There is, of course, no shame in losing to this brilliant City side, but Wolves failed to threaten Ederson's goal - mustering only one shot on target in 90 minutes.

Wolves desperately need to find a cutting edge in front of goal if they’re going to retain their place in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether that can be instilled into the existing squad by Julen Lopetegui, or whether the club are going to have to go back into the market to sign a number nine.

Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez have shown small glimpses of their former selves - but, for me, it hasn’t been enough to warrant persisting with either as our main centre-forward.

It’s a difficult decision for the club because we know players’ valuations are certainly inflated in January.

But Wolves may just have to bite the bullet.