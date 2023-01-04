It was a bad night on Tuesday for Everton, who lost 4-1 at home to Brighton.

The Toffees are still just one point above the Premier League relegation zone - and the home fans made their displeasure well known.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: “We’ve got to give Brighton credit for the way they played, but Everton were so poor defensively. Brighton didn’t have to do a lot to score the goals - they almost walked through the Everton defence.

“It wasn’t a good place to be, but you’ve got to give the fans a lot of credit because they stayed and they have a right to stay. They supported the team and they voiced their opinion.

“It’s worrying times for Everton if you take the Manchester City performance out of their recent run.”

