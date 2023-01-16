'You come to Celtic to win titles' - Starfelt

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt insists there is too much riding on every game to start looking ahead to the Viaplay Cup final.

Ange Postecoglou's side will meet Rangers in a Hampden derby on 26 February after their city rivals followed them into the final on Sunday.

Celtic, though, have to quickly turn their attention to league duty as they have a rearranged visit of St Mirren to come on Wednesday.

“We cannot think about the final now or think too much ahead," said the Swedish defender. "It’s Wednesday that is on our minds."

“It’s a lot to play for, both in the league and the cups so we need to be really focused to try to win every game.

“A big reason you come to Celtic is to win titles of course and play in these games where everything is at stake."

Celtic were pushed all the way by Killie, who had a passionate penalty claim denied just before Giorgos Giakoumakis netted in stoppage time.

“The most important thing was to win the game which we did and we know that we didn’t play our best game. The conditions were also not the best but we made no excuses. We got through so we’re happy with that.

“Not every game you will put to bed early. We showed some spirit that we kept fighting through it and in the end we won and kept a clean sheet and scored two goals so that is positive.

“We’ve been speaking about this that we need to embrace that and try to enjoy these games and play our football so that’s what we did on Saturday.”