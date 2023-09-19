French football expert Jeremy Smith has been discussing Brighton's Europa League group opponents Marseille on the Albion Unlimited podcast: "The problem with all French teams, apart from Paris St-Germain, is that because they are very much a selling league, it's very hard to get consistency. Generally, if a team does well they sell all of their best young players during that summer.

"Marseille are worse than others. They don't give themselves a chance because they're always one step away from some kind of internal crisis, whether it's on the pitch or off it.

"Last year, they did very well with Igor Tudor as coach, but it was quite rugged and defensive, hitting teams on the break - really intense physically and mentally.

"A lot of people were exhausted afterwards and I think he was too - and I think that's one of the reasons behind him quitting at the end of the season, even though they qualified for Europe.

"So it's yet another change for them, which isn't ideal. They've got Marcelino, who has done very well in Spain, and I think the hope is that their football will be more interesting than last year.

"They're unbeaten, with two wins and three draws - but they've been really unimpressive. Maybe they've been a bit distracted with Europe."

