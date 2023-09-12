No Dowell or Yilmaz in Europa League squad

Rangers have confirmed their squad for the Europa League group stage, with summer signing Kieran Dowell among the omissions.

Also missing out is fellow new arrival Leon Balogun as well as Ridvan Yilmaz and third-choice goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Fit-again forwards Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence return after being left out of the squad for the Champions League play-off defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Michael Beale's side get their Group C campaign under way at home to Real Betis on 21 September and also face Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

Rangers' Europa League squad: Jack Butland, Robby McCrorie, Kieran Wright, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic, Dujon Sterling, Ben Davies, Jose Cifuentes, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Nico Raskin, Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers, Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence, Danilo, Kemar Roofe, Abdallah Sima, Scott Wright.