We asked for your views on Rangers' pulsating 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off first leg.

Here is a flavour of your views:

Bruce: Each match Rangers are better for longer and player strengths become more evident. Todd Cantwell has signs of brilliance, some of his work off the shoulder in midfield is class. The goals were stunning and quick, that will bring confidence. Ryan Jack is important, playing the Steven Davis role and Jose Cifuentes makes good progress, as do Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo.

Scott: Michael Beale has tried to get rid of all our natural width in this transfer window and all of a sudden brings on Matondo as his first change. I think this shows how badly wrong he has got it in this transfer window. He's been trying to play a very narrow formation all season and every attacker he's bought in fits that but we are screaming out for natural width.

Ronnie: A gutsy performance and two great goals should have me smiling but we looked second best all over the park. Sima scored but was pretty hopeless other than that, Cyriel Dessers lacks cutting edge and when you spend £7m on Danilo, he must score that chance. A good result and a great effort but it will be Europa League for us, but the title is our goal.

Martin: It was a better performance with two superb goals scored. We shouldn't be conceding goals from set-plays. PSV are a good side but so are we, we have won four and drawn one away from home in our previous away games against them, so we can do it, but a big performance is required. Don't underestimate us, come on let's get the job done guys.

Frazer: What a game, that’s what the fans want to see. The usual names were outstanding. Dessers showed more of why he’s in the team, although his positioning could be better. Sima will get a boost from that screamer and Matondo could well push for a place in the starting 11, that was much better.

John: Well played, we didn't concede, that's the way they need to play in Europe now. We will be better in the second game.