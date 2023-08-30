'Never say never' - Docherty not ruling out further signings

Tony Docherty declared himself delighted with the Dundee squad he has built this summer – but hasn’t ruled out further signings before Friday night’s deadline.

"Between now and then, never say never, a few things might happen,” the Dens boss said.

“But if they weren't to happen and the squad was to be the way it is just now I would be really, really happy.

"I think we've built a good core, a good squad. We've got really talented young footballers and we've got a blend of experience to mix in with that."

Dundee's latest signing was Wales Under-21 midfielder Ryan Howley, who has joined on loan from Coventry for the rest of the season.

"Ryan was very much on our radar from day one," said Docherty.

"He had a lot of suitors but fortunately he looked at us as being a good option for him.

"He's a really talented, young hungry player. He's a really strong, physical player with great feet who we think will complement the players we've already got."