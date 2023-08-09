Manchester City are interested in West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, but the Hammers are reluctant to sell. (Talksport), external

Pep Guardiola's side have made an opening £70m bid for Paqueta though, which West Ham are set to reject. (Ge Globo - in Portuguese), external

Meanwhile, 33-year-old right-back Kyle Walker has decided to stay at City, despite reaching a previous agreement to join Bayern Munich. (Athletic - subscription required), external

