Mikel Arteta is looking forward to Arsenal taking on an MLS All-stars side and will take no excuses if his side are off the pace.

The Gunners have only played one pre-season fixture, whereas their opponents (kick-off 01:30 BST on Thursday) are in the thick of their current campaign so will be at their most sharp.

"I hope that our rhythm will not be any different and that it will be better than theirs," Arteta said. "We always want to play our way, no matter who we are against.

"It is early in pre-season and maybe the teams we play against are different. The heat will also play a part.

"But we have to get used to it and be able to win and play the way we want to under any circumstances. It is a great test for us."

Facing a team made up of players from across Major League Soccer will be a different experience for the Gunners and one Arteta feels could be replicated in England.

"To play against this team is great and I love the idea," he said. "If it was here, I probably would not be happy to let my players go.

"But it is great for the most talented players in the league to gather together in the same team. If I was still playing, I would want to experience that, so in the future, why not over here?"