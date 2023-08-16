'I don't know where Liverpool are going now'

Alisson is not about to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but he is unusually concerned for the Reds this summer: "It won't happen yet, but who knows what could happen over the next two weeks or next summer.

"I am not used to talking about Liverpool the way I have over the past few days. I am not used to them going into this stage of the window worrying about which players they can keep hold of.

"This is a situation we have not seen them in for a long, long time. They were the club that got recruitment done quietly and efficiently, and were always very impressive - but I don't know where they are going now.

"They have been linked with Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure - everybody knows Liverpool have got money to spend and they are scrambling around to try to find a defensive midfielder.

"The fact we are finding comfort from news that Alisson does not want to go anywhere shows what disarray they are in."

