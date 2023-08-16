Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth emerged with a very creditable draw against West Ham United in their season opener on Saturday – especially given that only four home games ago, they lost the corresponding fixture 4-0 in April, and also given the Cherries’ injury list.

Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier have been joined in the treatment room by Dango Ouattara, Lewis Cook and new signing Alex Scott – while the move to sign Leeds United's’ Tyler Adams comes with the caveat that he is also currently injured.

Adams would seem to be the nearest like-for-like replacement for Jefferson Lerma, which Bournemouth have sought since the Colombian opted to join Crystal Palace when his contract expired in the summer.

However, Joe Rothwell has already bagged Lerma’s old number eight shirt – and gave an excellent audition against the Hammers in the defensive midfield 'Lerma role' to suggest that he could be an option there.

By his own admission, Rothwell was not fully fit, and realised after the fifth and final substitution was made in the 75th minute that he would have to stay on for the full 90.

However, while he was caught in possession for the move which led to West Ham’s goal, he drove the Cherries forward from his deeper role throughout the game, and also hit the crossbar with a long-range effort himself.

A first Premier League goal still eludes the ex-Blackburn Rovers man, who was named as the sponsors’ man of the match, though debutant full-backs Milos Kerkez and Max Aarons also impressed, as did the revitalised David Brooks.

A rather unrelenting run of fixtures await Andoni Iraola’s side now – starting at Anfield on Saturday, 357 days after their infamous last visit there.

Just don’t mention the score…