Kylian Mbappe moving for one year to Chelsea from Paris St-Germain "would not make a lot of business sense", but from a footballing point of view would set pulses racing at Stamford Bridge.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast how this possible move had got his attention.

"It's a bit like a holiday romance," said Edwards. "Fleeting, probably not good for him - but who wouldn't take Mbappe for a year?

"PSG do not wanting him hanging around after he burned all his bridges there, but he's one of the best players in the world.

"Chelsea fans would be really excited about it. Clearly, he wants Real Madrid and PSG would want a large loan fee.

"Would Chelsea pay £20m to take Mbappe on loan for one season? It's a signing that makes sense in this crazy world of football transfers."