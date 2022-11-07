Hibernian manager Lee Johnson remains confident Martin Boyle will be fit to play for Australia at the World Cup despite being ruled out of his club's last games before the finals.

The 29-year-old winger sat out Friday's defeat by Aberdeen after seeing a specialist over a lower-leg injury.

Now he will miss Tuesday's Scottish Premiership visit by Ross County and Saturday's trip to Kilmarnock.

Australian right-back Lewis Miller also misses the midweek game through injury.

Kevin Nisbet, Aiden McGeady, Harry McKirdy, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Momo Bojang all remain long-term absentees.

County will have question marks over Jack Baldwin after the defender went off with a knock during the first half of their win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Malky Mackay's side already had a lengthy injury list, with Ross Callachan, Ben Paton, Ben Purrington, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel all still not available.