A﻿ntonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host Everton on Saturday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

C﻿onte confirmed the same squad is available to him as against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.

However, T﻿ottenham will still be without winger Dejan Kulusevski. Conte said it was important not to "take stupid risks", adding: "He's not 100% fit."

T﻿he Italian described some players - naming Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - as having "important roles" and said it's better those players "start the game". He added: "We have a lot of games in front of us. The form can drop."

He was full of praise for Everton boss Frank Lampard, saying he is "showing himself to be a really good manager". Conte added: "He had a really good experience with Chelsea and now he's working well at Everton. They're showing great stability, especially defensively."

D﻿espite "losing a lot of mental energy" during their midweek Champions League match, Conte believes his side will be ready to "play a good game".

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here