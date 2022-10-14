Conte on Kulusevksi, 'undroppable' players and 'stable' Everton
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host Everton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Conte confirmed the same squad is available to him as against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.
However, Tottenham will still be without winger Dejan Kulusevski. Conte said it was important not to "take stupid risks", adding: "He's not 100% fit."
The Italian described some players - naming Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - as having "important roles" and said it's better those players "start the game". He added: "We have a lot of games in front of us. The form can drop."
He was full of praise for Everton boss Frank Lampard, saying he is "showing himself to be a really good manager". Conte added: "He had a really good experience with Chelsea and now he's working well at Everton. They're showing great stability, especially defensively."
Despite "losing a lot of mental energy" during their midweek Champions League match, Conte believes his side will be ready to "play a good game".
Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here