Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I don't think Manchester United will win this. The only question is: will Newcastle take three points home, or just one?

It's not that I don't feel Manchester United are making progress under Erik ten Hag, because they are.

But I fancy Newcastle because they have been taking the game to their opposition, and the goals have started to flow - they have scored nine in their past two matches.

I can't see Magpies boss Eddie Howe changing his approach at Old Trafford, because that's not his style.

That should make things more open, which might help Manchester United. The trouble for them is that everyone scrutinises their every result so much and it is always painted as triumph or disaster, with nothing in between.

This week, though, it might be in between.

Broudie's prediction: 1-2

