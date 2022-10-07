Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw admits his side "have not started as well" as they had hoped this season as they look to bounce back against Livingston this weekend.

County have only won one league game so far and sit second-bottom of the Scottish Premiership, but Laidlaw remains optimistic for future fixtures.

L﻿aidlaw also insists that he is not the only one in the County squad who remains positive, despite their 5-0 loss at home to Motherwell midweek.

In a club video, he said: “Obviously we were disappointed after the result on Tuesday night.

“It was a sore one, at home, conceding five goals, but we have had a look at the game, discussed it, had a wee chat among the boys and are looking forward to the game on Saturday."

“We are hoping for a big reaction and paying back the fans because it wasn’t good enough the other night.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game. They have started well, it’s a hard place to go on the astro, but we believe we have a good squad here.

“We have not started as well as we would have liked but we believe we can go there and get a result.”