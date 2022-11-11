Arteta believes Ben White "fully deserves" his place in England’s World Cup squad: "Look at his career and how far he has come in a short period. That says everything about the player’s ambition and the consistency he has achieved."

He said the opportunity to be top at Christmas with a win on Saturday does not motivate him: "It will be great, but our focus is to play better every single day."

Arteta has told his players not to worry about getting injured: "We discussed this before – if you’re thinking about injuries, it will probably happen. I told them they are professional athletes and the risk is always there so [they need] to do their job and commit in every action."

He would not be drawn on transfer plans: “I’ve said from day one that the demands on us are huge. We have competed in a really impressive way up to now. Of course, if we can improve the team we will do so, but this window is so unpredictable, especially with the World Cup."