F﻿ormer Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock praised Caoimhin Kelleher for another impressive Carabao Cup performance that saw him save three penalties.

A﻿fter a goalless 90 minutes at Anfield, Kelleher saved spot-kicks from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and, crucially, Lewis Dobbin, allowing Harvey Elliott to slot home the final kick to send Liverpool through.

In Kelleher's eight EFL Cup appearances, Liverpool have won all four that have gone to a penalty shootout - with the Republic of Ireland international saving a club-record six spot-kicks.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He’s just got such a calm demeanour about him. He never looks like he’s under pressure, he never really shows any real emotion but he did on that third penalty save.

"He realised how big a save that was for his team. He's always a confident and assured goalkeeper.

"Credit to Derby County. They came, they had a game plan, they were resilient and tough to break down. Liverpool weren’t at their best, they didn’t move the ball quick enough."

