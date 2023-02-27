We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Leicester and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Leicester fans

George: Once again, our failures against top-half-of-the-table teams were back. A lack of ability to find space, a lack of a cutting edge, an inability to change tactics... same old, same old. Tete was anonymous for the second successive game and fresh ideas are a must. The only saving grace was that teams around us also lost. Our biggest loss was to let Sean Dyche slip through the net.

Jikan: In the past few games, Nampalys Mendy has shielded the back four and linked the midfield to the defence and attack. Yet Brendan Rodgers drops him for a player who has been poor all season and it showed. We lacked cohesion and were lucky that Arsenal were poor or we might have been smashed. It was 71 minutes before our first shot and our defence was exposed.

Andrew: There's no plan B for Rodgers. No shots on target at home should not be happening. Using the same tactic when James Maddison is injured is crazy - adjust the tactics and give Arsenal a game! They only won by one goal. It was a game that Leicester could have got a positive result in but didn't.

Arsenal fans

Tony: Arsenal got the job done. Not their usual fluency but these games against clubs fighting near the bottom of the league are never easy.

Cory: Arsenal defensively were probably the strongest they have been this season, especially Gabriel. It is well needed as we have been leaking goals recently.

Don: How many raw decisions by referees and VAR must Arsenal put up with? To disallow the Leandro Trossard goal - for which the goalkeeper was unimpeded and standing in the middle of the goal - was ridiculous and why was there no penalty when Bukayo Saka was wrestled to the ground? Such decisions seem to go in Manchester City's favour!