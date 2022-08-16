Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

The natives are getting restless.

Being told our new head of recruitment is not allowed to join us until the transfer window is over seems a weird agreement to make.

Seeing our third kit appear before our away strip, not even appearing before our actual first away game seems a little odd. The lack of transfer activity, even for a loan player who we allegedly had first dibs on, is to put it mildly a tad confusing.

There is a lot of talk of organic growth - our top-of-the-tree training facility to produce stars of the future and attract players to the club - and we know the owners are trying to expand the ground and improve the surrounding area only to appear to be held back by the council.

But most things like this fans can ignore as long as the team is doing well.

However things are not going well on the pitch. We have a manager who is blaming everyone but himself. He sticks to formations that the players obviously struggle with and fails to play to the strengths of the players he has. He moans that new players, that he bought, won't change their style to adapt (idea... just buy players that already play to your style).

Players are praised to the hilt one game then not seen for the rest of a season. Rodgers changes a winning formula for no reason, makes weird substitutions that cost us games and, it seems, never at the right time.

And we have a player who won’t commit to the club despite being made a captain in pre-season. A player it appears that is typical of the dressing room at present.

With ex-players along with current ones leaving sly messages on Twitter, no wonder we are restless.