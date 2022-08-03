Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 6th

This season's prediction - 6th

A total horror show last season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and Ralf Rangnick having no impact whatsoever before the eventual appointment of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

The whole club needs a reboot and anyone expecting miracles from Ten Hag needs to get real as he embarks on sorting out a fractured dressing room and serious lack of quality.

Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave is casting a cloud over pre-season while Ten Hag is going with what he knows in signing defender Lisandro Martinez along with a seemingly endless Frenkie de Jong pursuit. Christian Eriksen will provide guile and quality in midfield after proving his return to health and form at Brentford. How will he dovetail with Bruno Fernandes?

Ten Hag needs more potency in attack, and will also hope the likes of Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford revive their form of old and that Jadon Sancho can show why he was valued at £73m.

Top-four challenge and a cup are the best bet. Title contenders? No chance.

See Phil's full Premier League predictions here