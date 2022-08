Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has extended his contract with the club by 12 months.

The 25-year-old is now under contract until the summer of 2025.

Neill Blake, AFC Bournemouth Chief Executive, told afcb.co.uk: “Lewis has played a huge role in our successes to date and is a key part of our future plans, so it’s fantastic that he has committed his future to the club.”

Mark Travers and Dominic Solanke have already penned long-term deals this summer.