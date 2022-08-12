Jack Fitzwater believes Livingston's start to the season indicates their intent to challenge for a top six Scottish Premiership finish.

Livi, who host Hibernian on Saturday, led Rangers before losing 2-1 then beat Dundee United 1-0 at Tannadice last weekend.

"We've still got a lot of players from last season so there's a lot of Scottish football experience there, which is really good to have," said Fitzwater.

"You can see in the Rangers and Dundee United games where we're at and how we're going to be this season. We said we wanted to beat last season's points tally, which I think would get us top six. Top six is probably our aim from inside this building.

"I know a lot of people won't put us as top-six contenders but inside the four walls here, that's got to be our objective and then if we can get a cup run, that would be great. We'll focus on beating last season's tally and see where it goes from there.”