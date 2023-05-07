Samuel relief after Country prevail in 'must-win game'

Alex Samuel is convinced Ross County have what it takes to pull away from the bottom of the table after the "relief" of victory over Livingston.

The forward scored added to Alex Iacovitti's goal in the 2-0 win in Dingwall as the Staggies moved within a point of Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

"Massive, I think we all knew it was a must-win game [as we were] four points off safety," Samuel told BBC Scotland.

"We knew we had to turn up and I think you can see the relief when the final whistle went, just to get that three points, to put that one to bed and to push on now for the last four.

"I think the first goal helped us massively before-half time and set the tone for the second half.

"I fully believe we've got the quality to get above the bottom two, without a doubt."